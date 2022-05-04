Transfer news: Barcelona will listen to offers for De Jong

Barcelona will listen to big-money offers for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United have been linked with the 24-year-old with Erik ten Hag, who coached De Jong at Ajax. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Ten Hag, meanwhile, has identified eight players he can trust when he begins his United reign. The Dutchman hopes to sign a left-sided centre-back to help Harry Maguire recapture his best form and is weighing up whether striker Marcus Rashford can resurrect his career at the club. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

United have failed in an attempt to halt Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi's move to Borussia Dortmund, with the 20-year-old set on joining the Bundesliga side. (Patrick Berger), external

Lazio are willing to lower their asking price for 27-year-old Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to around 80m euros (£67.4m) with United and Paris St-Germain among the clubs interested in the 27-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

