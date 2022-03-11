Klopp on Salah's contract, the title race and Brighton
- Published
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's match at Brighton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Reds boss:
Roberto Firmino has returned from injury and is available to play. Klopp said: "We had a few other little things, but nobody is out of training."
On Mohamed Salah's contract: "Nothing happened further - no signing, no rejection. We just have to wait for that and it’s completely fine. There is no rush."
On Luis Diaz's impact: "When you sign a player, you never know how quick it will go. You get what you see in training in the games. He has been brilliant so far."
On how important it is to keep up momentum in the Premier League, Klopp said: "Incredibly important. We have no time and no points to waste."
On the title race, he said: "So far the boys did incredibly well, and why shouldn’t I think we cannot go on? We will try everything, but we cannot call it a title race because we are still behind."
On Brighton, Klopp said: "For us, it’s always a challenge to face them."
He added: "We need to find a proper defending attitude. I expect us to put in a proper shift, not a fancy footwork game."