Manchester United have failed to score in five of their 14 Premier League home games this season – they last failed to find the net in more home league games in a season in 2013-14 (6).

Roy Hodgson (W2 D2) is the fourth manager to go unbeaten in four consecutive away Premier League games against Manchester United, after Jurgen Klopp, Sean Dyche and Steve McClaren.

The Reds have never lost a home league game against Watford (W11 D3) – facing the Hornets more often at home in their league history without suffering defeat than versus any other side.

Watford have kept a clean sheet in consecutive away Premier League games for the first time since September 2017.