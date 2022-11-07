S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live

Hasenhuttl is the sixth Premier League manager to leave his post and we’ve not even got to the World Cup yet, which just shows how crucial it is to stay in the Premier League.

There have been some highs under Hasenhuttl but there have also been some significant lows. They lost 9-0 at home to Leicester, they lost 9-0 against Manchester United and many people thought he was lucky to survive those setbacks.

Southampton clearly had faith in Hasenhuttl, he’s a kind of disciple of Jurgen Klopp, but almost the past 12 months the results have not really been good and the performances have not been good.

It’s one win in nine league games now and, although they have beaten Chelsea this season and drew with Arsenal quite recently, performances haven’t been good enough and Hasenhuttl has paid the price.

