Aberdeen v Ross County: Pick of the stats
- Published
Having scored one goal in his first 59 Scottish Premiership appearances for Aberdeen, Matthew Kennedy has since scored two in his last two. Kennedy has never scored in three straight games in Scotland’s top-flight before.
Aberdeen are winless in five league meetings with Ross County (D3 L2) since a 2-0 victory in December 2020 under Derek McInnes.
Ross County are looking to win back-to-back top-flight visits to Aberdeen for the very first time, having won their last such trip 1-0 in April of last season.
Ross County won their first league match of 2022 3-1 against Motherwell. The Staggies last won their first top-flight league game in back-to-back years in 2013/2014.