Gossip - Celtic to miss out on striker

Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to see a dream move to Celtic blocked by Suwan, with the K-League club unwilling to agree a January move for their 21-year-old striker. (Daily Record), external

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has urged the Scottish FA to make sure VAR does not wreck the first Old Firm game of the new year. (Herald)

Postecoglou has rubbished the notion Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi has not been at his best this season. (Herald), external

Defender Moritz Jenz will have talks with Celtic about extending his loan spell from French club Lorient. (Scottish Sun), external

Ex-Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths, 32, posted a cryptic social media message that appears to suggest he is seeking a new club despite talk he may retire. (Scottish Sun), external

Celtic forward Jota has stressed his desire to be "the best version of myself" as he seeks to end his first indifferent spell of form in Scotland. (The Scotsman) , external

Read all of Monday's Scottish transfer gossip here.