Wolves are stepping up talks over a £10m deal for 29-year-old Nice and Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina, who played for Southampton and Fulham. (Sun), external

The West Midlands club also want to sign Brazilian defender Felipe, 33, from Atletico Madrid. (Reuters), external

Finally, West Ham will block any move for 32-year-old Jamaica striker Michail Antonio, who Wolves are interested in. (Express & Star), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column