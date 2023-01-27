Nathan Jones feels Southampton have "had a really good window so far" after adding to their squad with the signing of James Bree.

The versatile defender and midfielder was signed from Jones' former club Luton on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

"He'll be a good signing. Don't put too much pressure on him but he's a fantastic player," said Jones.

Bree was the club's third signing of the window but with a "relentless schedule", Jones is hoping there will be more before Tuesday's deadline.

"If it allows there could be more than one player," he added.

"It's about getting the right one, that's the most important thing, not just getting anyone. I think we have a had a really good window so far."

With just 17 goals scored in 20 league games this season, Southampton are looking to add to their forward options but Jones said he's "not worried" if they don't sign a striker.

"We have processes," he added. "We never panic. We get recruitment right. If the right one comes available, we will do everything we can. If it doesn't materialise, we have good players here."