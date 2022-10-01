Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side are under pressure going into Tuesday's Champions League Group A visit by Rangers after being held to a 3-3 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The German's side came back from 2-0 down to lead after a Roberto Firmino double and Adam Webster's own goal, but Leandro Trossard completed a late hat-trick to leave last season's Champions League runners-up with one win in their latest four outings.

Asked if the lack of confidence was a concern, Klopp said: "Concerning I am not sure is the right word, but we can't ignore the fact.

"We had confident moments today - Bobby for the second goal, you could see a lot of that - but the passing game was not good.

"We passed balls all over the place, which we can only explain by saying we were not confident in that moment, because of how the game started."

Liverpool, who also finished runners-up in the Premier League last season, now sit ninth, already 11 points adrift of leaders Arsenal ahead of their double header against Rangers.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side, who are seeking their first Group A points, will take heart from their own 4-0 win away to Hearts and Klopp's admission that: "We are under pressure, we don't ignore that."