P﻿aul Mitchell, BBC Sport Scotland

Jim Goodwin will again be pleased with the way his side took their chances on home soil. Aberdeen, who scored 25 Scottish Premiership goals in 19 home games last season, have already netted on 15 occasions this campaign after just four games.

Aberdeen's sitting midfield players gave the trio ahead of them, Hayes, Besuijen and Kennedy, the freedom to move play quickly and stretch the visiting defence.

Away form will be a concern for Derek McInnes. Five trips away from Rugby Park have yielded no points and just a single goal.

Kilmarnock will be disappointed in the way that they conceded the goals. Both Taylor and Wright were unable to clear danger while Zach Hemming got caught up after an initial save and conceded a penalty.