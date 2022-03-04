Lawro's predictions: Norwich v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Brentford just need something - anything - to stop the rot after only taking one point from their past eight games. Christian Eriksen will help there, because they won't struggle to create chances with him in the team.

Norwich had a bit of a run of form at the start of the year but their results have dropped off in the past few weeks, and they are back on the bottom of the table.

A win would be huge for both sides. I just have a feeling that neither of them will get it.

Johnny's prediction: I do want Brentford to stay up - who doesn't? There seems to be a good ethos at the club and they are entertaining to watch. You know what, I think this might be a bit of a banger of a game and my instinct tells me it is going to be 3-2 to Norwich.

