Full-time: Arsenal 2-2 Fulham

Joao Palhinha secured a point for 10-man Fulham in an entertaining Premier League draw against Arsenal.

The Cottagers had Calvin Bassey sent off in the 83rd minute after stopping Eddie Nketiah on the counter attack.

Andreas Pereira got Fulham off to a flying start, scoring after just 57 seconds.

Bukayo Saka equalised from the spot for the Gunners, after Fabio Vieira was caught by Kenny Tete in the box. Eddie Nketiah scored Arsenal's second as they came from behind against the away side.

But then Palhinha's first-time finish from a corner gave the away side a hard-fought point.

