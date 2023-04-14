Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he will have to "use the squad" during a potentially hectic end to the season, as he deals with further injury absences.

Ten Hag did not provide any further updates on the injuries sustained by centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane against Sevilla on Thursday.

Still in the Europa League and FA Cup, United could potentially have another 15 matches to play this season.

"We have depth in the squad and we have to use the squad," said Ten Hag before Sunday's Premier League game at Nottingham Forest. "It's what we did yesterday [against Sevilla]. In the meantime you have to win games, so also you need the tactical approach to win the games.

"We have good players and when we have problems with injuries and suspensions, we have depth in the squad."

United next face a Forest side that slipped into the relegation zone last weekend.

"We know what we can expect on Sunday, they are in survival mode and they will run for their lives, so we have to be ready for that game," added Ten Hag.