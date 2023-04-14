Motherwell v Dundee United: Team news

Motherwell midfielder Calum Butcher will be assessed before the visit of his former club after picking up a knock last weekend, while Ross Tierney (groin) has had a setback in his recovery.

Forward Jonathan Obika remains out with a hamstring issue, Joe Efford and Riku Danzaki are back in training, while Josh Morris, Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has no fresh injury concerns. Glenn Middleton (hamstring) and Dylan Levitt (knee) remain out as do Peter Pawlett (hamstring) and Liam Smith (ankle).