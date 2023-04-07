Celtic 'really strong in midfield' despite Hatate blow, says Postecoglou

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is confident he has the midfield strength in depth to cope without key man Reo Hatate against Rangers on Saturday.

Hatate has tended to excel in the Old Firm derby, scoring a double in last season's 3-0 home win that sent Celtic top of the Premiership on their way to the title, and providing the assist for Kyogo Furuhashi's winner to defeat Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final in February.

However, his injury absence is offset by the return of Aaron Mooy, who adds to the "real options" at Postecoglou's disposal in the engine room.

“We’ve got Aaron back, we’ve got Tomoki [Iwata] available," said the Celtic manager.

"There’s Matty [O'Riley], [David] Turnbull, Callum McGregor, we’re really strong in that midfield area and it gives us some real options in there. We’re going to need them tomorrow.

“Whether they start or come into the game later, it’s going to take every one of the boys to get the job done.

"They’re all ready to go, they’ve had a good week of training and are ready to perform.”