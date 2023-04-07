Holt pens new contract

Livingston midfielder Jason Holt has signed a two year contract extension that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Holt signed for the West Lothian side from Rangers in 2020 and has since scored three goals and added seven assists in 118 appearances.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve managed to get Jason’s contract signed and sealed for the next two seasons," manager David Martindale said.

“Holty has been a big player for us over the last three years and sets the right example here both on and off the park on a daily basis.

“It’s hugely important that we can keep our best players at the club and Holty absolutely falls into that category.”