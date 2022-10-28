T﻿homas Frank said Brentford's 4-0 loss to Aston Villa was unacceptable, but has backed his players to bounce back.

H﻿e said: "I will be very disappointed if the players were not harsh on themselves and the team.

"I try to be transparent in the way I assess things and communicate. You can’t run away from a 4-0 defeat. Being down 3-0 after 12 minutes and then losing 4-0 and you haven’t performed well. It is not acceptable.

"We need to move on, we can’t get stuck in the past. Learn from it, react from it and move forward. That is the only way.

"It was a tough 24 hours. I know this group of players are a remarkable bunch mentally. They are very committed to bounce back tomorrow against Wolves."

W﻿hile the defeat was a blow, Frank said his players will be able to find their confidence again, starting with Saturday's game against Wolves.

T﻿he Bees have picked up 11 of their 14 points at home this season, which is reassuring for Frank despite a poor run of recent results.

H﻿e said: "It’s the Premier League. There are a lot of teams not in the top six that have these patches during a season.

"I look at the performances. The two that stand out are Newcastle - that was a freak game in a way, with three very big personal errors. Then this one [Aston Villa], in another strange way was also a freak one. The important thing is to be sure we are performing well tomorrow and going forward.

"We’ve been very good at home this season. We need to take initiative, play forward and be on the front foot. We need the fans to help us, which they do. The plan is definitely to go and attack."