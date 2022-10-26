A﻿lex Howell, BBC Sport

I spent some time with manager Patrick Vieira this week and spoke about some important topics.

We’ve developed a good relationship over the time he has been manager of Crystal Palace and sometimes manage to have short chats after press conferences.

He agreed to speak to me about a topic which he is very passionate about and one that has been talked about for many years - why are there a lack of black managers?

This is a story I have been working on for a long time and in the last week I have spoken to the only black director of football in the country - Les Ferdinand, been to Parliament for an event led by players trying to make a change in this space, and then had my chat with the only black manager in the Premier League.

Ahead of the interview he reflected on the result at the weekend but outlined more broadly about the good progress the team has been making.

Vieira, who has won the World Cup, European Championships and the Premier League, understands what pressure feels like.

He knows that interviews around the subject of a lack of black managers can bring scrutiny. But he spoke so well and from a place of experience that there is not anything that can really be questioned about his stance.

The numbers back up his point about a "lack of opportunity" and how "the doors are not open for black players". He is the only manager in a league where 43% of the players are black.

He ended the interview by saying that he hopes he can push black players coming towards the end of their career to move into management.

You can watch my interview with Vieira on the Football News Show on BBC iPlayer and on Football Focus on BBC One on Saturday.