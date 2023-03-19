'Dundee Utd hope is creeping back'

We asked for your views following Dundee United's 1-1 draw with St Mirren...

Chris: An improvement from United but, someone must have got a 'Be an SPFL official' experience for Christmas, because that was a shocking performance from the so-called referee and his assistants. The penalty decision was farcical, and United actually committed more obvious fouls after that, that were just let go - there was no consistency, or logic

Ally: The overriding feeling for me after this is that VAR has no place in our game. How with the benefit of video evidence they can conclude anything other than Main cheating for the penalty is astonishing. In terms of our performances, definite improvement under Goodwin but need to be clinical when we make chances. Missed big chances in injury time

Anonymous: How VAR didn’t overturn that, I will never know! I’ve seen a few very dodgy penalty decisions in my time, that one was up there! Unbelievable! Big improvement in the team! I was resigned to relegation, disillusioned with the Goodwin appointment, but the hope is creeping back in!