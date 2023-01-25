Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

In perhaps the most unsurprising reveal of the 2022-23 season so far, Chelsea are comfortably the biggest global spenders on transfer fees.

According to the latest figures from the CIES Football Observatory,, external the Blues have obliterated their competition by spending €555m (approximately £489m) on 15 players so far this campaign.

Champions League-chasing Manchester United are second with a total of €272m spent on seven players, including big-money signings Casemiro and Antony.

In fact, it is a top five dominated by English clubs with West Ham (€237m), Nottingham Forest (€233m) and Wolves (€203m) making up the numbers.

The fact the latter three are all struggling in the lower echelons of the Premier League possibly indicates the importance to clubs of staying in the division.

After that come the more natural spenders in European heavyweights Barcelona, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich.

The Premier League dominance is underlined by having 19 of its 20 clubs in the top 50 - and the only side outside, Leicester City, are 51st.