S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

For the first time this season, Fulham have lost three league games in a row. Considering we're 28 games into the season and we are newly promoted, that's not bad.

In the first half against Bournemouth, Fulham were mightily impressive and we definitely should have been more than one goal ahead.

Sadly in the second half, we just did not get going at all. Marcus Tavenier's goal was a worldie, but it arrived after a considerable spell of home pressure.

The biggest frustration for me is Bournemouth's second. I don't understand why or how Antonee Robinson allows Dominic Solanke to get to the rebound first when he's so much closer to the ball after Bernd Leno's save.

It's another match where a defensive moment of madness has cost us. Our form in January and February was mostly built on solidity at the back, but that seems to have evaporated recently.

It's West Ham at home on Saturday, who have a midweek game against Newcastle while we get a full week of rest. We need to take advantage and stop the slide, otherwise it could be a messy end to a wonderful season.