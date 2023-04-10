Frank Lampard "has to make this work" at Chelsea if wants another role in management beyond the end of the season.

That is the view of former Premier League midfielder Steve Brown, who was speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

The ex-Charlton player said: "I don't think Frank has got anything to lose, but maybe he has because it depends what Frank wants beyond this.

"Will he settle for something behind the scenes at Chelsea just to be at that club where he is adored?

"One of the things that happens to very good ex-professional footballers is you get a job and you realise this might not be for me. So now he has stepped up to do this one short term, but I wonder if someone has said to him 'look, we want you to do this job behind the scenes.'"

Former Blues midfielder and manager Lampard returned to the club for a second spell in charge, taking over as caretaker coach following the sacking of Graham Potter.

His return didn't quite go to plan as his side failed to score for the third league game in a row and fell to a 1-0 defeat to relegation threatened Wolves.

"Only Frank will know what he wants beyond the end of this season," said Brown.

"If he wants another managerial role then he's going to have to make this work.

"If he's not fussed on taking on another managerial role and working behind the senses at Chelsea, then he can have a little bit of fun with this in terms of he's not under any pressure to keep that squad on side as such and he can manoeuvre it anyway he wants.

"He's certainly not under pressure in my eyes because he knows he isn't going to be taking it next season."

