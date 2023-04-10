'Bigger chance of finishing third' after Neilson sacking

Joel Sked, football writer for the Scotsman, believes that the decision taken by Hearts to sack manager Robbie Neilson leaves the club better placed to finish third in the Scottish Premiership.

“I don’t think Hearts were finishing third under Neilson," Sked said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"The big one for me was after the debacle at Aberdeen, there were two weeks to reset, reassess and bounce back against Kilmarnock - the performance against Kilmarnock said a lot about the direction that Hearts team were heading.

"I completely understand why the board have made the decision, and I think there’s a slightly bigger chance of finishing third now.

"People look at six defeats in the last seven, but it probably goes back further than that. It’s just that results have started to catch up with the actual performances. I don’t think it’s a rushed decision based on the last few weeks."