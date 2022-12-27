West Ham manager David Moyes has some credit in the bank, but must start picking up wins sooner rather than later, says former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer.

Monday's defeat by Arsenal was West Ham's fourth in a row, leaving the Hammers just one point above the relegation zone.

Schwarzer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "It’s really danger zone for West Ham. Earlier in the season, a lot of us thought it was just a bad start, but the longer it goes on, the more the panic buttons will start to be pushed.

"People will be concerned about this slump West Ham are in. David Moyes will know the pressure is on and this West Ham side are going to have to find the results, find a way of turning their results around quickly - otherwise they will find themselves in really big trouble.

"I think if you look at his record, the know-how he has in the Premier League and what it takes to be successful, he is going to have that in his favour in the next couple of weeks.

"But there always is a point for any owner of a club when they think there is no return and he has to be careful. There are still another four or five games in the bank, but if he doesn’t get wins under his belt soon, he could be in trouble."

