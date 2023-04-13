Rangers v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

James Tavernier, who scored his 100th Rangers goal in all competitions against Celtic last time out, has netted 15 league goals this term, his most in a single campaign for the club.

St Mirren have only lost one of their last six league games (W3 D2), winning both of their last two without conceding.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last 48 home league games against sides other than Celtic (W43 D5) since a 1-0 loss to Hamilton in March 2020. Rangers have won 13 of 14 such games this season (D1).

St Mirren have lost 13 of their last 14 top-flight meetings with Rangers, although did draw their most recent encounter 1-1 in November, which proved to be Giovanni van Bronckhorst's last game in charge of the Ibrox club.