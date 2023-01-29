Livingston 0-0 Hearts: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Livingston did what Livingston can do, turning the game into a battle of attrition and making it scrappy. That's where they thrive and it was a point won for David Martindale's side.

However, knowing how ambitious the West Lothian emperor can be, he might feel frustrated that they only tested Zander Clark a handful of times.

His biggest headache remains - what is his strongest XI? Players peak and trough at different times of the season, and he has injuries to contend with.

But when Joel Nouble comes back he'll have to drop one of Anderson, Bradley or Kelly. Or move Kelly back and drop one of midfield three. It's an unenviable task.