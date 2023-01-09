Steve Cooper has defended his decision to make 11 changes for Nottingham Forest's FA Cup game at Blackpool on Saturday, despite a 4-1 humbling at the hands of their struggling Championship hosts.

Forest are back in cup action on Wednesday, this time hosting Wolves in a Carabao Cup quarter-final and Cooper says the demanding schedule meant changes had been inevitable.

However, he did stress he was extremely disappointed with some "unacceptable" moments against the Tangerines.

"The game came at the end of a busy week where we had to play Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday - and that is unusual," he explained.

"Because of our injuries list, we couldn't run the risk of picking up more. But at the same time, the team was more than capable of winning that match and there were moments that were unacceptable in the chances we missed and the goals we conceded.

"We didn't want to go out like that and I did not like it one bit. There is a mentality we are growing with this group and that was what we don't want to be."

Wednesday is a prime opportunity to bounce back, before a crucial Premier League home game with Leicester on Saturday.

"I have to trust the players will not let that happen again," Cooper added. "Our preparation and decision-making is fully focused on Wolves.

"Hopefully we will make some positive decisions, play well and win the game."