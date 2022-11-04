Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Son Heung-min's injury is especially bad timing for Tottenham at the moment with two other attacking players, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, already out.

The only bit of good news for Spurs fans is that I am backing Liverpool to win, and I have been wrong about pretty much every Liverpool result this season.

I honestly don't know what to expect from either team here because as good as Liverpool have been in Europe over the past couple of weeks, they have been as poor in the Premier League to lose to Nottingham Forest and then Leeds.

As for Spurs, well they seem to specialise in starting games badly then battling back to win. Whether they can do that without Son is another matter though.

Both managers, Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp, have been moaning a lot about how exhausted their players are so, based on that, this will be a dull game between two tired teams.

I don't see it turning out that way myself, though. Both teams are so erratic that they could end the game completely differently to the way they start it, so it will be exciting to watch.

I am going for Liverpool to edge it, although I have to admit that is a massive guess.

Moorhead's prediction: 1-2

Benson's prediction: 2-2

