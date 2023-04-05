Steve Cooper on his position as manager after Nottingham Forest slipped to a 2-1 defeat at relegation rivals Leeds: "I respect the question and I understand it 100 per cent, but I'm not that guy that thinks like that.

"I always think of the greater good of the club, so any sort of worry, disappointment or frustration I'm feeling right now is the fact that Forest have lost a game they could have done so much better in.

"That's just the way I'm wired. I've trained myself just to focus on the stuff I can control and work as hard as I can every single day and to believe in my work and stay true to it. That's just where I'm at."

On his relationship with the Forest supporters: "I'll forever be grateful to the supporters and that's why winning games feels so joyous and losing games hurts.

"Because they're so good with me, when we let them down like we did tonight, it's painful.

"That's how I think, trying to do what's right and good for the club. I just don't think about myself.

"The more support I get, the more determined and paranoid I get about not letting them down."