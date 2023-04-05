Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's goalless draw with Chelsea: "I don't expect us to have no confidence, but I know we have to put the hard work in first. It's not a situation where you go out with backheels and one-twos.

"We have to fight through. I know that's not what people want to hear, but you cannot change that. I saw a really good attitude from my team tonight and that's what I wanted to see.

"The recovery, the desire to sort the situation, I liked. Nil-nil is not the most spectacular one, but a step for us. A little step, but a step in the right direction.

"This is the basis for the rest of the season."