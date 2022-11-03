Game of the weekend: St Johnstone v Rangers

Only domestic success can rescue Rangers' season now - and quell unrest over manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst - after Champions League humiliation.

Bombing out with the worst ever record in the group stage wasn't quite the history-making exploits Rangers had in mind when they made it back to the big time after a 12-year absence.

Will that millstone hang heavy as Rangers seek respite in the Premiership? We'll begin to find out on Sunday when Van Bronckhorst takes his team to Perth for a high-noon showdown.

Rangers turned in arguably their best performance of the season last weekend with a 4-1 shellacking of Aberdeen - the fifth time in 10 league games they have netted four - and they are two points better off than they were at the same stage last term.

However, back then they were sitting pretty at the top of the table and four points ahead of Celtic - this time they are four adrift and spluttering along in fits and starts.

Victory at St Johnstone is no gimme, despite Rangers having gone unbeaten there since 2010, a 15-game stretch.

Callum Davidson's men have strung together back-to-back wins and three in a row would match a feat last achieved almost four years ago. The carrot of doing it with a long-awaited home victory over Rangers adds extra incentive.

The Perth men have shown themselves capable of raising their game against Old Firm opposition - they gave Celtic an almighty fright before succumbing to a 95th-minute winner at McDiarmid Park last month. Another fascinating contest awaits.