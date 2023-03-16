Neilson on battle for third, Shankland cap snub & Baningime progress
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Robbie Neilson has been speaking to the media before Hearts' Scottish Premiership game with Aberdeen this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Tynecastle boss:
After defeats to Celtic in league and cup the focus is now on securing back-to-back third-place finishes for first time since 2003 and 2004.
Neilson adds: "Aberdeen and Hibs have improved but so have we even though it's a fight to get that third position."
Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Humphreys are available again after injury.
Neilson is delighted Zander Clark has earned a Scotland recall and says it's up to Hearts to try and push Shankland back into the international squad.
Beni Baningime is back running on grass and may make the last couple of games this season.
Neilson knows interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson well and rates him as a top coach.