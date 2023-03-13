We asked for your views following Rangers' 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers...

Ali: Need a new goalkeeper, new right-back, 2 new centre-halves, defensive midfielders, 1 more striker

Ronnie: Another comfortable win for Rangers. A cup semi to look forward to & one loss in 20 for Beale. Penalty, own goal & good finish from Arfield sums it up. We were never in danger, scrappy at times but it's a win. Cantwell impressed as did Borna. Colak once again did very little. He is almost invisible unless he scores. We need another striker

Martin: We won the game, into another semi-final. But the level of the Hibs game has to be achieved every week, home or away

