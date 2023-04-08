Motherwell 3-0 Livingston: What the manager said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "It shows that both ends of the park are functioning well for us. We scored at good times and I'm delighted with the clean sheet. It was evident in all three goals, aspects that we work on hard in training.

"They were thoroughly deserving of their victory today. At times I thought we could have let the shackles off a bit more, but we'll never complain about a 3-0 win.

[On Kevin van Veen]: "He's knocked out another two goals for us today, and if the guys play as well as they do round about him then he'll get chances and he'll take them.

"His attitude has been phenomenal, I've got an excellent relationship with him, and he produces for us.

"I stay level-headed all the time. I really feel that the right mentality is to do that. I know what these players are capable so it's my job to push those standards."