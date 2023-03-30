Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's Premier League at Brighton.

Here is what the Bees boss had to say:

Frank praised Saturday's opponents Brighton and "understands the links" between his club and the Seagulls, saying both are demonstrating "clear strategy and calm leadership" in their efforts to achieve success.

In conversations with other staff, Frank has said having so many players representing their countries during the international break is a "proud moment" in Brentford's history.

Frank was "so happy" to see striker Ivan Toney make his debut for England against Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

"Every player who plays for their national team is a big thing, but Ivan is the first English national team player for the club since 1939 so that's a big moment for us, of course," said Frank.

Sign up for Brentford news notifications