We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Here are some of your comments:

Newcastle fans

Katie: If only Jacob Murphy had scored rather than hitting the post it could have been so different! But overall the Toon were not at their flowing best. Too many passes astray, too many defensive errors. But we must learn from this and keep pressing.

Matt: It just wasn’t our day. Arsenal just edged it in midfield and that’s what made the difference. We just couldn’t break them down enough. Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson didn’t work quite as well as we wanted, but we should try again next weekend. Still believe the Champions League is ours!

Ben: Despite winning by large margins recently, we’ve looked unsteady at the back and careless at times - this was especially true for Bruno Guimaraes, who was unusually poor. I thought the game could’ve gone either way - we didn’t take our chances and Arsenal had luck on their side. I just hope this doesn’t halt our momentum in pushing for a Champions League place.

Mark: Arsenal did a good job all game by not allowing us to settle into any real style of play. They went on to take their chances, which we didn’t. It made for a scrappy game and in the end was a lucky win where both sides matched each other. If we finished our chances and got the penalty it would have been a totally different result.

Paul: We had great chances and didn’t take them. Arsenal were clinical and looked dangerous every time they went forward. Bit of a blow, but Arsenal were the better team on the day. Just need to focus on getting max points out of the last four games. Toon Toon!

Arsenal fans

Vince: Things would be a lot rosier if we had kept the lead like we did here in Newcastle against Liverpool and West Ham. The key tweak was replacing Oleksandr Zinchenko with Kieran Tierney when defending the advantage. Please keep Tierney. He's defensively superb, and bombs up and down the left flank effortlessly. No rival should be gifted such a weapon.

Bob: It's a big statement in Arsenal's title challenge and in keeping the hope alive.

Vijit: This win shows how much Arsenal have improved in one year with Mikel Arteta. If not this year, next year Arsenal will come again in the title race. COYG!

Colin: Absolute away game masterclass. Just when I couldn't be more proud of this team they go to a top team's home and produce like that. Jorginho was fantastic - great fighting spirit. Proud Gooner!

Ashby: A professional performance from Arsenal. Every single one of them played out of their skins. Jorginho has proved a shrewd signing and bossed the whole game, which let Martin Odegaard do his magic. It doesn't matter if we don't win the league - it's been an amazing season and I'm so proud of all of them, especially as we only have 14 top quality players, unlike Manchester City's 22.