Former Hearts winger Neil McCann believes manager Robbie Neilson would have been "angry" following Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Aberdeen.

The Dons scored three times in the opening 28 minutes with Hearts improving in the second half to no avail.

"He did try and ring the changes," McCann said of Neilson on Sportscene

"Robbie would've been really angry with the performance because they were so flat."