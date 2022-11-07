Declan Rice admits the West Ham fans were “probably right to boo” after the Hammers slumped to a home defeat against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Said Benrahma put them in front but goals from Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise turned the game around and left the Hammers just two points above the relegation zone.

“I'm devastated. That was a game we had to win,” Rice told West Ham TV. “Fans can voice their opinions. They pay their hard-earned money to come and watch us. We weren't at it and the expectation now of the club is to do better.

“They're probably right to boo us in a way because we weren't good enough and we know we have to do better.”

Rice admits it’s not been the season they wanted so far and is demanding a “big result” next week against Leicester.

“We knew we had two big games before the World Cup to put yourself in a good position before we go away and you lose one of them so you're counting on next week,” he said. “You don’t want to be feeling like that already.

“It’s not where we want to be.”