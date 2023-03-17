Dundee United v St Mirren: Team news

Dundee United are set to have midfielder Peter Pawlett back on the bench following a hamstring injury but Glenn Middleton (hamstring) and Dylan Levitt (knee) are out.

St Mirren defender Charles Dunne is suspended after being sent off against Celtic in the Buddies’ last outing.

Declan Gallagher is not quite ready to return from a knock, loan striker Tony Watt cannot feature against his parent club, while new signing Caolan Boyd-Munce will be added to the squad subject to international clearance.