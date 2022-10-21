S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Erik ten Hag couldn’t have done any better.

He addressed the major issue around Cristiano Ronaldo – whether he had refused to go on against Tottenham as a substitute – directly, then explained why he felt it was important to take the action he did.

Then, once the broadcast media had finished, he answered more questions from the written press, which will appear in tomorrow’s newspapers.

It was not the first major test of Ten Hag’s authority. But it was the biggest – and he has come through it with his status enhanced and Ronaldo’s diminished. If there is a winner in such situations, Ten Hag is it.

The other point worth noting is when he first took the United job, Ten Hag’s English was hesitant. Now he can communicate with the media effectively – and forcefully.

With United beating Tottenham as well, it has been a good 48 hours for the Dutchman.