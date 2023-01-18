We asked for your opinions on what business Manchester City need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Alfie: I think we need a strong centre-back to cover for Laporte and Dias, someone like Gvardiol from Leipzig. I think we also need a young midfielder like Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. I also think we need cover in the full-back areas, someone like Theo Hernandez from AC Milan or maybe Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

Scott: Don't buy anyone. Promote from the EDS, we have good players. Too many players are bought and then loaned out without seeing the benefit. Grealish and Phillips were a a massive waste of money.

Dave: City don't need any signings. If we can put a good run together, which we are more than capable of, we can still win the league.

Peter: Sell and replace Phillips and find a left-back that can do the basics.

Andy: We don't need an overhaul or to panic, every year there is a team that needs a rebuild. Some City fans are spoilt with our own success. I've even seen reports about dropping Haaland. We need to relax and trust Pep again, when we panic about changes, he will listen to prove a point.