Beale on potential signings, Roofe's injury, and Barisic's form

Matthew Reed, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers manager Michael Beale has been talking to the media ahead of his side's trip to Kilmarnock tomorrow night.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

- He is "really pleased" with the way things are moving towards bringing Todd Cantwell in. - Says he is aware of Morgan Whittaker and is a player he likes. - Kemar Roofe hasn’t broken his shoulder but will have a second scan meaning Beale was unable to give a timescale on how long he would be out. - He is very hopeful that Antonio Colak will be fit in time for St Johnstone game on Saturday. - Borna Barisic has been "essential" for his Rangers team despite a dip in form this season.