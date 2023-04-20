Who is Chelsea's toughest ever player?
- Published
We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they'd seen play for Chelsea and Ron Harris got the nod.
Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:
Stephen: I read your item on the toughest players with interest. One notable omission in my opinion is the man mountain from the late 70s and early 80s -namely Micky Droy. An uncompromising defender who took no prisoners during a dismal era in Chelsea history.
David: Ricardo Carvalho. Tough defender and always walked away from the referee as if he had been fair!
SwissBlue: Toughest Chelsea player - could start a fight for no reason at all - and not a defender, it has to be Diego Costa. A warrior who went to war whenever he played.
Charlie: Marcel Desailly is the toughest I've seen.