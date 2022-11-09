Too many Hibs players offer very little - Stewart

Lee Johnson’s Hibs squad lacks identity and contains too many players who have “no real substance”, says former midfielder Michael Stewart.

Hibs dropped to sixth in the Premiership after meekly losing 2-0 at home to Ross County on Tuesday, a fifth defeat in six games.

“That performance sums Hibs up,” Stewart told BBC Sportsound. "There is no doubting the squad has ability, but I don’t see much substance.

“My concern is that the squad is too big and there are too many players with no real substance. The squad doesn’t have a great deal of soul or identity – and that is the major issue at Hibs.

“They’ve brought in a cast of thousands and you could rattle off eight, nine players who offer very little. A lot of budget is spent on that type of player and it’s detrimental.

“I’ve got a concern about Hibs, not just on the park. What is it they’re trying to do? The identity of what they’re trying to achieve is not totally clear, and that’s not just down to the manager.

“It feels a bit like a scattergun approach.”

