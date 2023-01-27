Jurgen Klopp says Stefan Bajcetic has proved he is ready to play at the top level and deserves his new contract.

The 18-year-old midfielder has signed a new contract until 2027 at the club after impressing in recent months.

Klopp was asked if the Spain youth international has a promising future ahead and said: "We knew that was pretty clear from the first moment but you never know how quick it goes.

"We were pretty careful with him because of his age but he showed he is ready and for us very helpful in the situation with a lot of his natural skills. It’s something we didn’t show often enough in recent games.

"The aggression, it’s a good aggression not that he kicks players. He makes the last step into challenges and is a good footballer on top of that. That is very important in the middle of the park.

"I am really happy and really pleased that he signed his new contract. He deserves it as well and I think he is really happy about it, so it’s good."