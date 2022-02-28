Magpies on an upward curve as things look good for Howe

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Newcastle United’s revival under manager Eddie Howe continues and this was a performance of professionalism and composure that fully deserved the reward of a crucial victory.

They had numerical supremacy from early on but they took advantage ruthlessly.

Newcastle have won four of their last five league games and have done so in a manner that suggests they are on an upward curve and the relegation worries that dogged the early weeks of their season will soon be behind them.

The victory margin could have been much more convincing. It was only the excellence of Brentford keeper David Raya that kept the scoreline relatively manageable for the outclassed home side.

And even more impressively, it was a win achieved with key trio Kieran Trippier, so important since his arrival from Atletico Madrid, star forward Allan Saint-Maximin and main striker Callum Wilson.

It all looks good for Howe and Newcastle, a mood certainly reflected in the stands at Brentford, where The Toon Army turned out in their thousands to celebrate three points in style.