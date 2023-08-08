Transfer news: United reject £30m bid for McTominay
Manchester United have rejected a £30m bid from the Hammers for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay. (Manchester Evening News), external
England defender Harry Maguire could stay with United for another season as the centre-back is refusing to join a club not playing in the Champions League. (Football Transfers), external
The team are hoping to push through the sales of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek and Brazil international Fred this week. (Mail), external
