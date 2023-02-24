Sutton's predictions: Everton v Aston Villa

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

At home is where it is happening for Sean Dyche, who has won both his games at Goodison Park since taking charge at Everton. It's clear the backing they get there will play a big part if his side are going to stay up.

I don't think Everton will have it all their own way on Saturday, however. Aston Villa certainly had their moments against Arsenal last time out and can count themselves unlucky to lose that game as late as they did.

We know Everton will give everything they have got but Villa carry a threat and I definitely see them scoring. On that basis, I am going for a draw.

Ronnie's prediction: 0-1

Find out how Sutton and Ronnie think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here