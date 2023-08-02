Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Erling Haaland's 36 goals took him past the long-standing joint records of Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, who scored 34 each during the first three seasons of the Premier League - when teams played 42 games.

Mohamed Salah's tally of 32 had been the record for players in the 38-game era.

The remarkable thing is Haaland, 23, could have scored more and will now have his eyes on breaking his own record.

The Leeds-born Norwegian only played 35 games, starting 33 - fewer than Shearer, Cole or Salah in their campaigns.

He featured in 82% of the minutes of City's 2022-23 league campaign - compared with 99% for Harry Kane at Tottenham or 96% for Salah at Liverpool.

City left the goal machine on the bench for their final-day defeat at Brentford, with the FA Cup and Champions League finals in mind.

So if he can get more minutes this season, he may well score more goals.

Haaland will also be confident of becoming the quickest player to 50 Premier League goals. Cole holds the record with 65 appearances - which Haaland would break if he nets 14 times in his next 29 games.

Which other records could Haaland break this season? Read more here