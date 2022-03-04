Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Wolves come into this game off the back of two away defeats, at Arsenal and West Ham, which means they have slipped a bit behind the top six.

Bruno Lage's side are still very good at what they do, though, and they never seem to be opened up at all. This will be close, because Palace are always very competitive too, but I'm going with Wolves to edge it.

Johnny's prediction: From what I've seen when these sides have come to the Etihad there is going to be a fair amount of physicality in this game. It's hard to call but I'm going to give it to Palace - I have a lot of goodwill towards Patrick Vieira, so I think they are going to do it. 1-2

